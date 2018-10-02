To resolve MU crisis… ATSUM sets 7 days deadline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 1: ATSUM has threatened to launch intense modes of agitation in case the Manipur University crisis is not resolved within seven days.

Speaking to media persons at their Chingmeirong Adimjati complex office today, ATSUM president Vareiyo Shatshang said the MU crisis was deliberated at length at a conclave of tribal student organisations held at the Tribal Research Institute.

The conclave took serious note of the MU crisis and the tribal student organisations felt that they cannot remain silent any more.

Subsequently, the conclave resolved to launch intense modes of agitation if the crisis is not resolved within seven days, Vareiyo said.

ATSUM and other student organisations would like to restore normalcy in MU. Even if there are disagreements, ATSUM would like to see resumption of all academic activities, he continued.

It is the students of both the hills and valley who are at the receiving end of the protracted crisis. ATSUM cannot remain silent to the prolonged suffering of students.

He then appealed to all stakeholders to resolve the crisis within seven days.

After MUSU launched an intense agitation on May 30 demanding VC Prof AP Pandey’s ouster (now suspended) which was later joined by MUTA and MUSA, all activities of MU were suspended for 85 days.

MU had eventually returned to normalcy for a brief period but fresh turmoil erupted in the university after Prof Pandey returned to duty from leave and appointed Prof K Yugindro as Pro-VC and the latter assumed charge of VC following suspension of Pandey.