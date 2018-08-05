To restore normalcy in MU ATSUM, ANSAM, KSO set Aug 6 deadline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4: All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) have warned that if the authority concerned fails to take up necessary steps to bring back normalcy to Manipur University by August 6, the associations will take matter into their hands and launch various stirs.

Speaking to media persons at ATSUM office at Adimjati Complex, Chingmeirong today, its general secretary Seiboi Haokip informed that a joint meeting of ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO was held today and it was resolved to urge the State Government as well the authorities concerned to take up necessary steps to begin the enquiry upon VC AP Pandey by the Fact Finding Committee as well as to bring back normalcy to the university by August 6.

If the authorities fail to open the university by the said day, ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO, along with all the CSOs of the hill districts, will launch various agitation to bring back the normal academic atmosphere of the university, Seiboi added.

He added that ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO is deeply concerned with the impasse at the university as a result of the demand by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA to remove AP Pandey.

It is very unfortunate that a conclusion has not been reached even though Pandey was given one month leave from August 2 and even after the Central Government reconstituted the Fact Finding Committee with a retired Justice, because the only loser in the end will be the student community of the State, Seiboi reasoned.