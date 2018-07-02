To settle boundary stand off… Old maps to be referred : CM

Imphal, Jul 1 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar visited Ima Keithel and interacted with the women vendors today.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the three markets of Ima Keithel were recently selected for development under the third phase of Central Government’s Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) project, a brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that beautification and cleanliness activities would be the main components of the programme, Biren said that he came to interact with women vendors in this regard as well as to inspect the condition of the market famous throughout the world.

The CM further said that a committee comprising of representatives of all the three Ima Markets, Imphal Municipal Corporation and MAHUD would be formed to chalk out details of refurbishing plans.

Biren further said that allocation of vendor space on the first floor and opening of basement of the market as parking lot would also be considered while executing the Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) project.

Regarding the construction of market shed at the erstwhile complex of Tombisana High School, the Chief Minister said that the project stopped midway after human skulls and skeletal remains were unearthed during ground levelling works.

Stating that required funds for the project are already there, the Chief Minister said that the Government would do the needful for early resumption of construction works.

Responding to a query regarding the border issue with Myanmar, Biren said that boundaries of the two countries are clearly demarcated in the old maps.

As such, the State and the Central Governments would never remain silent if Manipur loses part of its territory while erecting border pillars, he added.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had also stated that no piece of land would be compromised, the Chief Minister said.

State Government representatives were also part of the joint survey team of border demarcation, and there was no dispute earlier. However, some issues have cropped up on the location of a Border Pillar recently, he added.

As such, there is the need to refer to the old map showing the boundaries of the two countries to sort out the matter, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that BJP National president Amit Shah had also been apprised about the matter during his visit yesterday.

Responding to another query regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Chief Minister said that there is nothing to worry because all the relevant matters regarding protection of indigenous people of the State would be incorporated in the Manipur People’s Protection Bill, which is to be tabled in the State Assembly this month.

Later, the Chief Minister along with the MAHUD Minister also interacted with the street vendors selling vegetables and other wares on the road side.

The SIP project envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being coordinated by the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation with the support of the State Governments and local administration under Central Government’s flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Mission.