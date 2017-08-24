Tobacco products worth around Rs 1.5 crore seized

IMPHAL, Aug 23: A team of Imphal West district police, under the command of Imphal West Additional SP (Law and Order) Priyadarshini Laishram and led by Imphal West SDPO, A Ghanashyam Sharma, seized a truck load of tobacco products , worth around Rs 1.5 crore, which were being unloaded at a godown in Mongsangei Mayai Leikai, under Singjamei police station at around 7.10 pm today.

The driver of the truck bearing registration number, MN04-A-4602, has been identified as one Md Nazir (22) s/o Md Salawan of Lilong Usoipokpi.

He revealed that the tobacco products belong to one Krishna of Bihar, at present staying at Telapati.

He further revealed that the seized tobacco products were loaded from Dimapur in the name of Krishna Trading and Transport Agency, through Imphal-Dimapur road and the agency’s HQ is located in Thangal Bazar.

The seized tobacco products have been brought up and handed over to Singjamei police station.

The seized products will be handed over to the Food Safety, Imphal West for taking necessary legal action.

It is highly suspected that high ranking officials may be involved as the seized items came after passing through many checkposts along Imphal Dimapur road.