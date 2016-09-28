Toijamba remembered

The 6th death anniversary of indigenous culture exponent Achou Toijamba was observed today at Lainingthou Sanamahi complex, Wangoi under the aegis of ATOM Foundation. Former Momnu Irikhombi president Janaki Leima, ATOM Foundation chairman Komol Toijamba, political analyst Leihaothabam Sarat Sharma and Huidrom Sarat attended the commemorative function as presidium members. Offering of floral tributes to Achou Toijamba was the main feature of the commemorative function where Khangembam Savitri spoke at length about the life and works of Achou Toijamba.