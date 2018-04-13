Toll free call

IMPHAL, Apr 12: With the aim of saving lives owing to the ever increasing instances of road accidents in the State, the State Level Road Safety Committee has decided to create a toll free number, so that people can immediately call the ambulances of the State Government to tend to accident victims.

According to an official source, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu at his office today.

The source informed that during the meeting it was decided that the toll free number will be utilised to call any of the ambulances under the Health Department immediately.

Pointing out that more than 100 people died due to road mishaps last year, the source mentioned that discussions are underway for steps to assists the Government vehicles while transporting the accident victims.

The committee also decided to expedite the trauma centres at Senapati, JNIMS, Pallel and Bishnupur apart from deciding to allocate 10 percent of the Central road funds to developing zebra crossing and other road safety features.

The source further informed that the meeting resolved to digitise payment of fines for traffic violations immediately, as well as to purchase 10 alcohol breath analysers to check drunk driving in the State.