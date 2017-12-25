Tomba, Babina emerge winners of 5th Squash Championship

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : K Tomba and S Babina clinched the men’s and women’s titles of the 5th State Level Open Squash Championship 2017 which began yesterday at Squash Court located at Sainik School, Pangei.

In the men’s final match, K Tomba defeated E Bonex 7-11, 11-5, 11-9, 12-10 while in the women’s final match, S Babina outclassed Busoriya Kangjam 11-9, 11-2, 11-10 to lift the championship title.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by L Lokeshwor Singh, Mayor, Imphal Municipal Council, Sqn Leader Dharmendra Shankwar, ADM Officer Sainik School , Pangei and S Manglemjao Singh, IPS, IGP (retd), president, Manipur Squash Rackets Association as dignitaries.