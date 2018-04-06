TOP Chingtha beat DENY FC, TOP FC advance to quarter final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5: TOP FC got a walk over and became the second team to book a place in the quarter final while TOP Chingtha overpowered DENY FC 2-1 in a keenly contested Group D league match of the 2nd State Level YDC Trophy organised by Youth Development Committee, at YDC Ground, Khoirom.

In the first match of the day, Meiraba scored two stunning goals for TOP Chingtha in the 22nd and 45th minute to give his team the lead 2-0. Shitan of DENY FC reduced the margin 1-2 with his powerful shot in the 48th minute but lost the match 1-2 to TOP Chngtha.

In the second match of the day, TOP FC got a walk over as NTLYC did not show up for the game. TOP FC became the second team to book a place in the quarterfinal.

PFC will meet CHANDRAKHONG FC in the first match tomorrow while CCFC will encounter with EFC in the second match at the same ground.