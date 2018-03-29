TOP Chingtha thrash Poirou FC in YDC Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter,

IMPHAL, Mar 28 : TOP Chingtha FC thrashed Poirou FC 4-1in a Group D league match while YUFC, Heitroipokpi were held to a 1-1 draw by Subhash FC in a Group A league match of the ongoing 2nd State level YDC Trophy at Youth Development Committee, Khoirom ground.

In the one sided Group D league match, Santosh (10th and 31st minute) and Suraj (24th and 37th minute) of TOP Chingtha scored two goals each to help their team register a huge 4-1 win. Yarnipam scored the second goal of the day for Poirou FC in the 14th minute of the match.

In the Group A league match, YUFC played out a 1-1 draw with Subhash FC after going through a goalless first half.

YUFC’s Boycha found the breakthrough in the 32nd minute of the match but was soon equalised by Babu of Subhash FC in the 36th minute.

Poiroukhongjin FC will meet Chandrakhong FC in a Group B league match tomorrow while FFC, Charangpat will take on WYC, Wangkhem in a Group C league match.