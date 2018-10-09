Top prizes

IMPHAL, Oct 8: Models produced by State students have won the top three positions in the India International Science Festival being held at Lucknow, UP.

Th Nandalal of Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Florence of St Mary Higher Secondary School, Churachandpur and Asem Denish of Anandpur School, Thoubal bagged first, second and third position in the science exhibition which began on October 6.

The State’s cultural team too won first position in their category.