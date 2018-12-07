‘Topper’s’ parents ask for probe report

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Parents of Archana Hijam of Catholic School Canchipur who was ranked 4th in the merit list of the HSLC Exam 2018 conducted by BSEM has asked for the report of the enquiry committee which probed into alleged allotment of lesser marks to Archana.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here this afternoon, Archana’s father Hijam Ranjitkumar questioned if there is any hidden agenda behind the authority’s failure to disclose the enquiry committee’s report even though it has been more than six months since the enquiry committee was instituted.

Results of HSLC exam 2018 were declared in the last week of May and after learning that marks allotted to Archana were lesser than she actually deserved, complaints were lodged with authorities concerned and the matter finally reached the Education Minister.

Subsequently, BSEM instituted an enquiry committee on July 15.

As the authorities concerned have been keeping the enquiry report as a closely guarded, sealed document, a complaint was lodged with the Education (S) PIO on October 26 and the PIO replied on December 1 that the Education (S) Director is yet to submit the enquiry report to his office., Ranjitkumar said.

He went on to ask, “Who should we approach for the end of justice? We are at a loss.”

Archana’s mother Subhasini said that they cannot bear the mental suffering of their daughter caused by denial of full marks she secured in the exam.

As she is fully convinced that the marks allotted to her did not commensurate her efforts, Archana is now suffering from trauma, said the mother.

She then appealed to all the CSOs, student bodies and stake holders to ensure that justice is done.