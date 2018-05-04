Toppers talk aspirations, preparations for life

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3: Science stream topper Selina Keisham has expressed keen desire to join civil services in the capacity of an IAS officer in the future.

Selina Keisham who is the eldest child of Keisham Sudhir Singh and Keisham (O) Anandi Devi of Singjamei Chingamakha, Imphal West has a younger brother. She gave credit for her success to her parents, school and tuition teachers. She said she will further pursue general line by taking up Physics as the main subject in Delhi University.

Asserting that she wants to bring an end to corruption in the State and bring positive changes in the society, she said that she will appear for the Civil Services examination conducted by UPSC to become an IAS officer.

Selina exuded confidence that many of her wishes can be fulfilled if she becomes an IAS officer.

Selina who studied in Nirmalabas High School, Imphal from Class II to Class X also secured 11th position in the HSLC examination conducted by BOSEM in 2016.

She said that she read for 10 to 11 hours in a day when the Higher Secondary exam was near. However, she read four to five hours normally in a day, exempting tuition hours.

She did private tuition for all subjects in Class XII and opined that doing tuition is necessary for students like her as it helped her in making up what she could not learn in school. She added that bandhs and blockades often disturb the academic atmosphere of students.

She asked all the youngsters to focus on their studies saying that adolescence period is the most critical phase of human being as one experiences many distractions during this period.

Selina’s father Keisham Sudhir is presently working as Assistant Professor in Liberal College, Luwangshangbam. Her mother Keisham (O) Anandi Devi runs a shop at Paona Bazar. Sudhir said that he was satisfied with his daughter’s performance this time although he was slightly dissatisfied with Selina’s performance in the Matric exam as she worked hard since the early parts of her schooling.

Her mother Anandi informed that she does all the household works tirelessly considering Selina’s dedication to her studies.

Commerce topper Sagar Acharya has set his eyes on becoming a successful entrepreneur. Acharya is a resident of Kangpokpi where his mother Tulasha Acharya runs a small shop. He has an elder sister Kalpana Acharya who is now studying in the 6th semester (Science stream) at Damdei Christian College, Motbung. Their father Dharmendra Acharya expired 15/16 years back.

Speaking to this reporter, Sagar Acharya said that he dedicated most of his time to studies and slept for only 4/5 hours in a day.

Putting full faith in the English proverb ‘No pain, No Gain’, he studied tirelessly and he was not deterred by the poverty of his family.

For his outstanding success, Sagar gave full credit to his mother’s and sister’s care and support. Both the mother and the sister were visibly jubilant with the success of Sagar. Yet they expressed serious doubt and concern whether they would be able to send Sagar outside Manipur who wish to pursue Chartered Accountancy course.

The family has no homestead of their own. They are living in just two rooms of a house belonging to an uncle of Sagar.

Sagar Acharya studied at Froebel English School, Kanglatongbi from Nursery to Class X and the school authority did not charge any money considering their abject poverty.

First position holder in Arts stream Ningthoujam Radharani Devi has expressed keen desire to become a social scientist in future.

Radharani is the youngest daughter of N Mohendro Singh and N Bimola Devi of Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai, Imphal West. She has five elder sisters.

Expressing contentment with her achievement, she gave the credit of her success to her parents, school teachers and all her colleagues who helped her.

She said that she will appear UPSC Examination in the future after pursuing further studies in a reputed college under Delhi University.

She observed that the State abounds with different issues and she would like to make every possible contribution to bring positive changes in the society.

She expressed her grave concern on the rising crime against women in the State.

Everyone needs to change one’s mentality and attitude and the Government should come out with an appropriate law to minimise crimes against women, she said.

Informing that she came to know about her success only when one of her friends sent a message through WhatsApp, Radharani stated that she used social media and opined that the pros and cons of social media depends on its usage. Radharani who studied from Nursery to Class X at Triveni Public School, Lilong and the 11 to 12 at Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham received free education throughout her schooling days from Nursery till Class 12. She added that her hobby is photography. Her father is a retired personnel of 5th MR (footballer) and her mother runs a small hotel.