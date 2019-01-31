Torch rallies illuminate anti-CAB protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30: Responding to the appeal of the Manipur People Against CAB (MANPAC), torch rallies were taken out at different localities across the State denouncing the CAB 2016 and demanding immediate withdrawal of the same, hours before the 24 hours bandh came into force.

Notably, MANPAC is a common platform of as many as 66 CSOs based in the hills and valley of the State. Warning both the Central Government and the State Government against going ahead with the CAB 2016, MANPAC has called a 24 hour general strike with effect from this midnight.

Large numbers of people particularly womenfolk took out torch rallies at Keisham-thong, Thangmeiband, Kongba, Singjamei, Porom-pat, Khurai, Tiddim Road, Kakhulong, Lamlai, Lam-ding (Thoubal district), Phougakchao Ikhai (Bish-nupur district), Moirang (Bishnupur district), Ningthoukhong (Bishnupur district), Oinam (Bishnupur), Nambol (Bishnupur) and also at many places. During the torch rally, slogans against CAB were raised and the womenfolks carried banners stating their stand against the Bill.