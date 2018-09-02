Total polling stations up by 44

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1: In connection with the Lok Sabha election which is due next year, draft photo electoral roll of all the 60 Assembly constituencies of the State was published today at the Lamphelpat office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and the total number of polling stations has been increased by 44.

Speaking to media persons at his office, CEO PK Singh formally announced publication of the draft photo electoral roll.

He said that the draft electoral roll has been provided to EROs, BLOs and political parties.

Insertion/deletion of names and correction of names can be done during the special summary revision which starts today and will continue till October 31 this year.

Necessary changes to the particulars of any voter can be done by submitting a filled in form to the BLO concerned or it can be done online, said the CEO.

He said that due preparations have been made to launch an awareness programme on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) with the primary objective of enrolling citizens in the electoral roll who have not been enrolled yet.

As January 1, 2019 has been already adopted as qualifying date, youngsters which will attain 18 years of age on this date are eligible for enrolment in the electoral roll, he said. The State’s total number of polling stations has increased by 44 from 2817 to 2861. EVMs and VVPAT machines which would be used in the Lok Sabha election next year have been already procured. For the first time, VVPAT machines will be placed at all polling stations of the State in the Lok Sabha election. VVPAT machines were used in the last State Assembly election in just five Assembly Constituencies, PK Singh said. Due arrangements are also being made to launch an awareness campaign christened ‘I am ready’ so as to make voters acquainted with VVPAT machines, he added.