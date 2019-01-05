Total shutdown derails normal life

IMPHAL, Jan 4 : The total shutdown called by CorCom and UPRFM against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State threw normal life out of gear today.

The shutdown of CorCom was from 1 am of today till the time the Prime Minister left while the shutdown of UPRFM was for 12 hours.

In view of the boycott call made by CorCom and total shutdown called by UPRFM, police took up stringent security measures at Imphal and greater Imphal areas. Wooden barricade was erected from Imphal airport to Keishampat junction.

Notably, the State Government directed its employees to attend their offices without fail today and all transport operators to continue their normal operations notwithstanding the boycott and shutdown calls.

Even though most Government employees who have offices at Imphal attended their offices, attendance at Government offices located away from the capital city was very low.

With the exception of vehicles engaged in bringing people from different directions to Hapta Kangjeibung for the public rally addressed by the Prime Minister, there was little inter-State or inter-district transport service.

Most market places and shops of Imphal city remained shut. Most oil pumps as well as banks were closed for the day.

Except for those people who attended the function at Hapta Kangjeibung, there was little movement of vehicles on all roads away from the capital city.