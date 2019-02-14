Total shutdown in Jiribam against CAB called off

By on No Comment


Our Correspondent
JIRIBAM, Feb 13 : The total shutdown imposed by MANPAC-Jiri and the prolonged agitations carried out by the public against CAB 2016 in the district, has been lifted for the time being.
The decision was revealed after a sit in protest was staged at Babupara from 11 in the morning, reports our correspondent.
Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting participated by CSOs and Meira Paibis of Jiribam, convenor of MANPAC-Jiri said that the public meeting was held following the total shutdown imposed in the district on 4 am of February 11.
As the Rajya Sabha session concluded today and failed to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the protest will be postponed for the time being, he maintained.

Total shutdown in Jiribam against CAB called off added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.