Total shutdown in Jiribam against CAB called off

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Feb 13 : The total shutdown imposed by MANPAC-Jiri and the prolonged agitations carried out by the public against CAB 2016 in the district, has been lifted for the time being.

The decision was revealed after a sit in protest was staged at Babupara from 11 in the morning, reports our correspondent.

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting participated by CSOs and Meira Paibis of Jiribam, convenor of MANPAC-Jiri said that the public meeting was held following the total shutdown imposed in the district on 4 am of February 11.

As the Rajya Sabha session concluded today and failed to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the protest will be postponed for the time being, he maintained.