IMPHAL, Mar 24: 20 year old Landjeet Karam, has been selected as Mister Universe Tourism Ambassador 2018 during a crowning ceremony which was held at Kowloon House, West Avenue, Quezon City, on March 23.

Landjeet Karam is the son of Karam Kulabidhu and Karam (o) Dr L Inakhunbi from Canchipur Super Market Mamang, Imphal East.

He is a graduate of pre-medicine in AB Psychology from University of Perpetual Help System, Las Pinas, Philippines, and is currently pursuing a medical course in the same college.