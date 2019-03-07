Town Planning defies Cabinet decision

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Viva voce/interview part has been included in the examination scheme for recruitment of Grade III and Grade IV post in Town Planning in total defiance of a Cabinet decision.

Notably, the State Cabinet adopted a resolution on March 24, 2017 to do away with the practice of conducting viva voce/interview in the recruitment of Grade III and Grade IV posts with the primary objective of bringing transparency in such recruitment processes.

Based on the same Cabinet decision, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Commission issued an order on March 28 the same year and it categorically stated that there would be no viva voce/interview part in the recruitment process of all Grade III and Grade IV posts.

Town Planning Department issued a notification on March 4 for recruitment of several Grade III and Grade IV but the examination schedule as detailed in the notification included viva voce/interview part.

According to the notification, one LDC, two Office Assistant Cum Computer Operators, three Drivers and four Peons would be recruited in the department.

The last date for submission of application forms through Employment Exchange for these posts is March 18.

Examination scheme for the post of LDC says that there would be 100 marks for general English, precis writing, drafting and essay writing, 50 marks for general knowledge, another 50 marks for computer practical and 20 marks for viva voce/interview.

Likewise, viva voce/interview parts are there in the examination schemes of Office Assistant Cum Computer Operators, Drivers and Peons too.

Now many quarters have been questioning whether the Government’s permission was not obtained before Town Planning Department issued the particular notification.

They are also questioning whether the particular Cabinet decision has been rescinded if the notification was issued with due permission of the Government.

Nonetheless, viva voce section has been scrapped from the ongoing recruitment process of two new IRBs as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division). In compliance with the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Commissioner on March 28, 2017, Home Department Secretariat conveyed that the recruitment process for the 10th and 11th IRB should be wrapped up at the written test stage. Accordingly, Deputy Secretary (Home) Pautinlen Gangte wrote to the DGP on March 4 to carry on the recruitment process as per the Cabinet decision.

Notably, the total number of Riflemen to be recruited to 10th and 11th IRBs is 1350.