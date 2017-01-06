TR Zeliang condoles

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has condoled the demise of Professor Gangmumei Kamei and recalled how a special bond was forged between them when they worked together for the unification of Zeliangrong people of Manipur and Nagaland.

In a condolence message, Zeliang conveyed his heartfelt condolence, on behalf of the people of Nagaland and his family members, to the family members of Professor Kamei.