January 6, 2017 20:02 pm

TR Zeliang condoles

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has condoled the demise of Professor Gangmumei Kamei and recalled how a special bond was forged between them when they worked together for the unification of Zeliangrong people of Manipur and Nagaland.
In a condolence message, Zeliang conveyed his heartfelt condolence, on behalf of the people of Nagaland and his family members, to the family members of Professor Kamei.

