Tracing origin of Barak river ahead of Barak Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

Senapati, Dec 11: As a part of the first State level Barak Festival 2018, a grand curtain raising ceremony was organised at the origin of Barak river, Liyai Khullen, today.

Barak River is known as Avourei in the local dialect of Liyai Khullen which is one of the biggest villages of Poumai tribe.

The festival will kick off from December 13 at Senapati town.

Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, Salam Somorjit flagged off a trekking program from Senapati town to Liyai Khullen.

After the trekkers reached the origin of Barak river, they were greeted by the villagers of Liyai and the village chief.

Barak river has seven tributaries at its origin as well as five important springs.

Called Avourei in local dialect, it starts from Liyai village at the foot hills of Heudu (the highest peak in Poumai land).

It is the biggest and longest river in Poumai land apart from benefiting thousands of Marams, Zeliangs, Rongmeis and many Naga tribes in Nagaland, Mizos, Burmese and the Bengalis as well before it reaches the Bay of Bengal.

The people of Liyai pride themselves in the fact that the origin of the river never dries up like other rivers or springs.

It starts from Khairei and flows downstream through Durei before reaching Tsiipyao where (especially during monsoon) it springs out from a particular and permanent sand spot.

The main tributaries supplementing the Barak river are Phohrei, Areirei, Tsiileorei, Beirei, Leurei and Veakaorei respectively, which all come from Liyai dominated forest land.

A villager told the media persons that at the surrounding areas of Barak river origin, tree cutting has been banned for the last 10 years as it had led to decreasing spring water due to deforestation.

Back then, the area became dry and the mercury level also began rising, the villagers explained adding that fortunately the village authority has been working tirelessly to restore ecological balance to the area.

Th Thaikho Peter Member of ADC-2, Liyai Khullen and Solomon Aro, president of NPO attended the event as the presidium members.