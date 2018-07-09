Traditional boundary not maintained : BJP team

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8: A BJP Manipur State unit team which visited Kwatha Khunou yesterday to assess Border Pillar 81 issue has found that the traditional boundary has not been maintained.

Speaking to media persons at BJP Office today, BJP core committee member and ex president M Bhorot said that the inspection team has found inconsistency in the traditional border between Myanmar and Manipur.

Bhorot claimed that a 73 member team of BJP, including the members of the core committee Dr H Borbabu, Sh Shantikumar and himself, went to inspect the border issue between Myanmar and Manipur.

He said that the team went to meet villagers of Kwatha and collected a report on their side of the story and the issues at the border.

The villagers also told the team about the hardships faced by the people due to the negligence of the Government, he said.

Pointing out that the McMohon line which should be present is nowhere to be seen, Bhorot said that the team also visited Lambal village where the villagers showed the age old pillar and dams built to show the border between the two Nations.

The former MLA also informed media persons that the team found that a pillar erected near a religious place near Kwatha village had been removed by Myanmar and the condition of the sacred place was in a seriously dilapidated state.

However, religious/sacred statues of Myanmar near the place were in pristine condition, he added.

On the other hand, BJP media coordinator Ch Chidananda informed that the inspection trip was organised under the directive of the BJP State president and the report of the trip was submitted to the BJP State president yesterday itself.

The Chief Minister has also been informed , he added.

A report will also be sent to BJP president Amit Shah so that the issue can be brought up in the Monsoon Parliament session, he said and added that the report will also be sent to the PMO and the Home Minister as well.

The BJP State unit will pressure the External Affairs Ministry and the Home Ministry to solve the issue of Border Pillar 81 and to involve the local people and stakeholders while measuring the land and to stop border fencing works.

On the other hand, BJP State unit general secretary (administration) K Sarat said that the people of Kwatha village will bring the documents given by kings during the old days and present them to the Chief Minister tomorrow.