Traditional warfare techniques of the Zeliangrong of North East

Dr Budha Kamei

(Continued from previous issue)

At the same time, Khangtanpou would bring out a pot of rice beer (Joungaolai Khat) with meat chutney (Sharoutam) which they ate and drank after libation of holy wine to Tingkao Ragwang (Joupan Keimei). This imposes on them (warriors) the duty of carrying out the mission successfully.

Drinking of holy wine also means one is sanctified. They would halt a while at the village gate (Raang), where the Nampei would observe omen by stick (Thigpei Daan); if the omen is favourable, they would go for raid, but if not, they would return home. Thingpei Daan is performed in this way that the Nampei distributes a piece of stick to every warrior, then he collects the same pieces of stick and wrap them up in a banana leaf; with the package of stick in his hand, the same person prays to God saying: “We are human beings, we do know nothing please tell us the truth whether we will win or defeat in the fighting.” If the Nampei finds all the pieces of stick while opening the package, then it is considered as good omen, but if some sticks are gone astray, a bad omen, they will lost some warriors in the fighting.

After omen taking rite, the Nampei also would worship Bambu, the northern presiding deity of the village by offering an egg (Charungbung) for safety and protection and success in the raid/attack. This rite separates them from their own land. The village gate (Kairong Raang) is the boundary between the foreign and domestic worlds and therefore, to cross the threshold is to unite oneself with a new world.

Generally, in the tribal inhabited areas there are unclaimed zones of forests between the territories where everyone has the full rights to travel and hunt. While the warriors are in the neutral zone between two villages (worlds) is considered as transitional period and they offered a piece of ginger to the presiding deity (Shong) of the virgin forests not to give trouble to them.

As soon as they reached in the vicinity of the enemy village they offered a piece of ginger to the village presiding deity (Gucheng Phaimei) not to give trouble; this rite integrates them into the new environment/world.

The whole mode of warfare of the Zeliangrong is to surprise the enemy. The warriors reached the village to be attacked, near which they did lie in ambush during the night till the break of day, when they did rush in upon it with a great noise, and spear the first they met with, and afterwards cut off the head, hands, and feet, of their enemies, as many as fell victims to their rage, which they carried back in triumph to their own village. An attack is of very short duration, and over almost as soon as it has begun.

After successful raid/attack, they would return by crossing the neutral zone and stop a moment at the village gate where they were sanctified with smoke of Kham, a kind of leaf an fire (Mhai); after that a piece of ginger was offered to the Bambu as thanksgiving.

Then, they moved inside the village by crossing the village gate. Thus, the warriors are separated from the foreign world and return into the society. The war trophies enemies’ heads or skulls locally called Rihpi which they brought home would be placed at the premises of Ritu Kaibang, and perform Rihshang Tuna Kabaomei ritual for whole day and night singing war songs such as Sheilu, Rihlu etc. to keep themselves awake.

In the ritual celebration, they would throw rice, pork meat and spirits over the skulls and tell the skulls to call their relatives.

Among the Nagas inhabiting on the Burma side of the Patkoi Range, when heads had been taken in a raid, or while resisting an attack, the victory was celebrated as follow: The heads are placed at the bow, the braves who has assisted to procure the heads line up on either side of the war drum holding in their hands wooden stakes or paddy-pounders. With these they pound the drum together, with regular uniform strokes, at the same time chanting their song of victory and shouting loudly.

It is said that the sound carried very far, from five to six miles, and could be heard in the enemy villages across the Namphuk Valley. At the end of the celebration the heads were removed and permanently affixed to a tree trunk in the vicinity of the village. During the course of the year, from time to time the braves are said to dance before the skulls, thus reviving the memories of the victory gained. Among the Tinguians of north-western Luzon, Philippine Islands, the warriors, following the return of a successful war, “a great celebration attended with much singing, dancing and drinking of sugar-cane spirit, is held.”

Among the Angami Naga, the man who has cut off the head does place it under his bedstead five days and during that time the warriors eat no food prepared by women, and do not cook in their accustomed cooking pot. After the fifth day, however, the heads or skulls are buried, and a great feast is given of pigs and cows, after which they bathe and return to their avocations.

On the next day of Rihshang Tuna Kabaomei, the warriors would bury the war heads or skulls somewhere at the Daanshanpung, village jumping ground. After that an elder of Pei would sanctify the whole village with Ten Mhaimit, a kind of thatching grass.

It is the responsibility of the Nampei and Khangtanpou to bring back the body of the warrior who lost in the fight; otherwise they were looked down for their irresponsibility. When the Rih Ngai, war festival comes the warriors will secretly remove the heads or skulls and perform Ritak Ganna

Kabaomei ritual at the Ritu Kaibang. In the ritual performance, one is permitted to demonstrate his bravery through oral and action. In some societies, a man who has slain an enemy is given the right to distinguish himself wearing some special decoration or in other ways. 21 The man who could bring enemy head or slay enemy was highly honoured and respected as a warrior.

It is alleged that they killed the enemy in order to protect the innocent women and children of the village; otherwise the enemy would slay them and devastate the village. And at the time of his (warrior) death, Kabaomei ritual would be performed in his house in the presence of villagers including Pei elders and his body would be carried by the youths of dormitory from one end of the village to another exposing his courage and bravery before burial. The transportation of the warrior dead body is said to be comparable with the tiger who roams on the high mountain range (Kamang Longpum Ruimei) with growl.

In view of S. N. Barua, the object of the tribal war is to “bring fame and economic gain to the chief and to decorate the warrior himself with tattoo marks and other awards in recognition of his valour and to enjoy special privilege” 22 in the society. It appears that tribal warfare is a combination of economic and headhunting. In this way, the Zeliangrong, in the distant past, conducted raids/attacks on other villages and celebrated their victory.

To conclude, in the distant past, inter-village war was a common occurrence among the tribal peoples. The boys of the dormitory/morung at the cost of their lives defended the village from enemy’s attacks. It was gone. However, it is preserved in the form of narrative. Among the Zeliangrong, the war rituals continue in the form of Chong Kapmei, (shooting of or spearing of the human effigies made of the plaintain trees), Kabaomei and Ritak Phaimei without the violence during the Rih-ngai festival for fruitful cultivation.