Traffic drive

IMPHAL, Dec 7: District Transport Offices of Imphal East and Imphal West, have been carrying out drives at various parts of the districts, under the direction of the Transport Minister and the Director, to penalise traffic rule violators.

As a part of the initiative to penalise drivers and people who violate traffic rules as per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a drive was carried out near Tiddim ground, today.

According to an official source, the drive aims to penalise people driving without helmets, vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles without High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) as well as driver without proper licenses and documents.

A total of 97 four wheelers and two wheelers were detained at the drive at Tiddim ground and a total fine of Rs 44,200 was collected.

The source pointed out that a total of Rs 1,27,200 has been collected as penalty since the drive was launched on December 4.

The source further pointed out that there are around 12,000 pending applicants for HSRP number plates till date and informed that the individuals who already posses the receipt should procure their HSRP at the earliest.