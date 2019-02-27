Traffic movement on Tiddim line to be diverted Shooting scene of 1998 to be revisited today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 27 : The District Magistrate, Imphal West district has informed that traffic movement along Tiddim road covering Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, Imphal West will be blocked for two hours from 7 am to 9 am on February 28, by providing an alternative route.

It stated that a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi will be arriving in Imphal to recreate a crime scene at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, in compliance with an order issued by the Supreme Court and following the registration of a regular case by CBI to investigate the death of Major (retd) Shimreingam Shaiza and four others on August 29, 1998 at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from Malom will be diverted towards FCI road and light vehicles/private vehicles will be using the Kwakeithel Thounaojam Leirak route towards Mayai Koibi.

Similarly, all vehicles coming from Imphal towards Malom will be diverted towards FCI road vis mayai Koibi Sayang road until the CFSL team completes its task.

It further stated that the order will not apply to the agencies/officials who are directly involved in the investigation of the case as well as in the enforcement of law and order.