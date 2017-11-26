Tragedy strikes newlyweds, road mishap claims six

IMPHAL, Nov 25: At least six underage youth, in-cluding a bridegroom, were killed and another youth is in serious condition at Shija Hospital, after a Mapam Chakkouba party vehicle collided with a loaded Tata 407 at Thoubal Kshetri Leikai-Phoudel crossing along Yairipok-Thoubal road at around 2 pm, today.

According to police sources, the unfortunate incident occurred when the groom, along with his friends, were returning home after Mapam Chak-kouba from the residence of the bride, Yairipok Huidrom Leikai, on a UVA car bearing registration number MN05-A-7065.

The car collided with a loaded Tata 407 heading towards Yairipok, at Thoubal Kshetri Leikai-Phoudel crossing near Somoren-drosana English School, under Thoubal police station.

Police suspect that the UVA car might have been smashed and crushed by the loaded truck killing two of the victims, including the groom, instantaneously.

The police pointed out that as per the information received from the locals, the driver of the Tata fled from the spot soon after accident.

Five other occupants of the car were rushed to the nearby Thoubal district hospital for treatment but the doctors declared two of them brought dead.

Three of the remaining victims were referred to Shija Hospital for treatment.

They were rushed to Shija Hospital in serious condition where two more succumbed to head injuries.

The remaining victim, who is also the driver of the car, is said to be in serious conditions and is undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital ICU.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Maibam Meghachandra (the groom) (17) s/o M Sanatomba of Khekman Makha Leikai, Thongam Jupitar (17) s/o A Ibopishak of Khekman Wangmataba Mayai Leikai, Md Apik (17) of Khekman Makha Keibung, Asem Amujao (17) of Khekman Makha Leikai, Maibam Praveen (17) s/o M Kumar of Khekman Makha Leikai and Mutum Malemnganba (17) s/o M Mukundo of Thoubal Ningombam.

The driver of the car who is still at Shija Hospital’s ICU, is identified as Okram Premkumar (17) s/o Noren of Thoubal Okram.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been deposited at JNIMS Hospital for post mortem by a team of Thoubal police station.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been brought to Thoubal police staying and a case has been registered regarding the incident.

Police have also launched an investigation to arrest the truck driver.