Training for farmers held

CHANDEL, Mar 12: With an objective to double the farmers’ income in Chandel district, a one day training programme on “Entrepreneurship development for enhancing farmers’ income through scientific farming practices” was organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chandel at Thinglhangphai village.

A press release issued by Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Chandel stated that the programme focused on those farmers who engage in growing water melon, pumpkin and bitter gourd.

The programme was attended by Dr Deepak Singh, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK, Chandel, Dr K Sonamani Singh, ACTO (SWCE), ICAR-KVK, Chandel, Dr A Ameeta Devi, ACTO (Animal Science), ICAR-KVK, Chandel and N Sureshchandra, SMS (Fisheries), ICAR-KVK, Ukhrul.

During the event, Dr Deepak Singh explained the simple yet effective measures for controlling pests & diseases in the field while Dr K. Sonamani Singh highlighted various measures for soil & water conservation in the farmers’ fields with an objective to enhance productivity & net returns from the farmers’ fields.

Dr A Ameeta spoke on ways to incorporate livestock rearing both for income generation as well as for manure generation.

N Sureshchandra deliberated on techniques of scientific and profitable rearing of fish in the hill ponds.

An interaction programme was also held. Saplings of tree bean, king chilli and papaya were distributed to the participants as part of the programme. The training programme was followed by a field visit to the farmers’ orchards. Around 43 farmers participated in the programme.