Training for weavers begins

KAKCHING, Nov 7: Kb Traditional Production Centre Khangshim Chandel/Tengnoupal District launched a training programme for two shaft handloom weavers under Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) Skill Training at the Centre yesterday.

The launching programme was attended by Member Autonomous District Council Chandel Charanga Meshil Maring as chief guest, Secretary Weaker Section Development Council Khangshim Shangnaidar Tontang as President while Khangshim Village Chief Mikawlrong Khaling, Pastor Standehope Maram, members of the Board of Directors of Ayapurel K Modar, T Kores attended the programme.

During the programme, Proprietor Kb Traditional Production Centre Khangshim Rosy Tontang gave an insight about the training. A total of 30 weavers take part in the first batch of the training and another batch of 30 weavers will soon be started later.

Chief Guest Ch Meshil urged the weavers to be sincere and attentive to enhance their skills while receiving the training while functional president, Shangnaidar Tontang said that most of the clothes and other items we are using are made outside the State which is a lost of our economy. To make our income grow and enhance our livelihood, we should strive for self sustenance by producing our own products, she added.