Training prog on bee keeping

Tamenglong: In connection with the 14th State level Orange festival, People Endeavour for Social change (PESCH) and Haitung Goodwill Foundation, under the sponsorship of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), conducted a two day training programme on bee keeping.

The training which was held at Shekinuh Inn, Tamenglong HQ began yesterday.

Chief guest of the function, Tamenglong DC, Amstrong Pame stated that the trainees participated in the training actively while adding that the training programme aims to make Tamenglong the bee producer district among other districts of the State.

He further stated that the training would boost their income as well as provide a source of income for the trainees.

Lecturer of Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School as well as Managing Director of Bee Care and Research Centre Jiribam, H Rajen Kumar Singh who attended as a resource person, noted that Tamenglong is a district with abundant horticulture resources and bee keeping would enhance and boost these horticulture resources.

People Endeavour for Social Change (PESCH) coordinator, Namkhinlung Pamei moderated the programme.

The DC handed certificates to 35 trainees who came from different areas to participate in the programme. H Rajen Kumar Singh demonstrated the trainees on bee keeping.