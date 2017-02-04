Kangpokpi, Feb 3 (DIPR):In preparation for the ensuing 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly slated for early next month, a three-day first round training for polling personnel of all the Assembly Constituencies under DEO, Senapati/Kangpokpi began today at LNC Hall, Kangpokpi.
The opening day of the training programme was divided into two sessions. While the morning session which began at 9 am today was attended by Presiding Officers, the training was given to Polling Officers-I in the noon session.
Sector/Zonal officers and polling personnel of 46-Saikul, 47-Karong, 48-Mao, 49-Tadubi, 50-Kangpokpi and 51-Saitu ACs will be sensitised on the nitty-gritty of poll procedures and their respective duties and responsibilities during the three-day training programme.
Ajijur Rahman, SDO, Paomata, Thangboi Gangte, SDO, Song Song, A Rohini Kumar, EO/Senapati, Bijoy Singh, EE, DRDA, Joel Haokip, SDO, Lhungtin, Ningreingam Leisan, SDO, Willong, LH Ngathingsim, SDO, Tadubi, HL Jain, SDO, Purul, Chungsat Khongsai, EO, Kangpokpi and Ricky Haokip, AE, SH-ADC were the resource persons of the training programme held under the auspices of DEO, Senapati.
The training programme will be continued tomorrow and will conclude on February 6.
Training prog for polling personnel
