Training prog for polling personnel

Kangpokpi, Feb 3 (DIPR):In preparation for the ensuing 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly slated for early next month, a three-day first round training for polling personnel of all the Assembly Constituencies under DEO, Senapati/Kangpokpi began today at LNC Hall, Kangpokpi.

The opening day of the training programme was divided into two sessions. While the morning session which began at 9 am today was attended by Presiding Officers, the training was given to Polling Officers-I in the noon session.

Sector/Zonal officers and polling personnel of 46-Saikul, 47-Karong, 48-Mao, 49-Tadubi, 50-Kangpokpi and 51-Saitu ACs will be sensitised on the nitty-gritty of poll procedures and their respective duties and responsibilities during the three-day training programme.

Ajijur Rahman, SDO, Paomata, Thangboi Gangte, SDO, Song Song, A Rohini Kumar, EO/Senapati, Bijoy Singh, EE, DRDA, Joel Haokip, SDO, Lhungtin, Ningreingam Leisan, SDO, Willong, LH Ngathingsim, SDO, Tadubi, HL Jain, SDO, Purul, Chungsat Khongsai, EO, Kangpokpi and Ricky Haokip, AE, SH-ADC were the resource persons of the training programme held under the auspices of DEO, Senapati.

The training programme will be continued tomorrow and will conclude on February 6.