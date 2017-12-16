Training prog held

Thoubal: With a view to protect and safeguard wildlife animals, Divisional Forest Officer, Thoubal organised a one day training programme on “Introduction to bird watching” at Thoubal Forest Division office today.

A total of 52 students from Kakching and Thoubal took part in the programme in which DFO, Thoubal RK Amarjit, Forest Range Officer, Kakching, N Munal, Forest Range Officer, Thoubal S Samungou also attended.

Speaking as resource persons, Wildlife Warden, Bishnupur K Jugeshwor and RK Birjit of IBCN stressed on ‘Introduction to bird watching’ and ‘Science and arts of bird watching’. The students were taken to Kharungpat and Lousipat to watch different kinds of migratory birds who arrive during the winter season.