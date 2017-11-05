Training programme

IMPHAL, Nov 4: A five days training programme on “Life Skills, Leadership and Personality Development” commenced yesterday at Waikhom Mani Girls College, Thoubal.

The training programme is being organised by NSS Regional Centre, Guwahati along with NSS Cell, Manipur University under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

MLA of Wangkhem Assembly Constituency, K Meghachandra Singh; principal of Waikhom Mani Girls College, Dr O Ibeton Devi and Programme Coordinator of NSS Cell, MU, Dr K Shitaljit Singh attended the inaugural function as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

A total of 50 NSS volunteers from different higher secondary schools and colleges in Thoubal district are participating in the training.