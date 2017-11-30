Training programme on mushroom cultivation held

IMPHAL, Nov 29: A free training programme on mushroom cultivation was organised by Rama Foundation, Nagamapal at Chothe VDF Camp, Bishnupur on November 26. Attending as resource person, Regional Achiever awardee Soram Rajendra Kumar spoke on scientific methods of mushroom cultivation, cooking, diseases, poisonous mushrooms, marketing and financial assistance, how to create manure from the wastages etc.

A field visit was conducted as part of the training programme which was organised with the objective of providing the trainees a means of income generation and becoming self-employed through mushroom cultivation.