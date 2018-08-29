Transfer of Tengnoupal DC Revoke transfer order : UCM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 28: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has urged the State Government to revoke the transfer order of Tengnoupal DC A Tombikanta within three days.

Notably, an order issued by the Department of Personnel yesterday transferred Tengnoupal DC A Tombikanta as Adult Education Joint Secretary.

Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat office today, UCM president Sunil Karam said that UCM does not have the slightest intention to interfere in the State Government’s affairs such as transfer and posting but Tombikanta is one officer who has been working for the welfare of the State.

The State Government’s step to remove Tombikanta from the post of Tengnoupal DC would be seen as anti-people, Sunil said while questioning the State Government’s hasty decision.

The Surveyor General assured to re-examine the positions of the border pillars installed along Manipur-Myanmar border within one month but one month has already passed, Sunil said.

He then urged the Government to retain Tombikanta as Tengnoupal DC for he was sincere while discharging his duties as DC.

If the transfer order of Tombikanta is not revoked within three days, UCM would be constrained to launch different modes of agitation, Sunil Karam said.

He further demanded re-demarcation of the entire Manipur-Myanmar boundary.