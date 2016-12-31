The State Government has issued an order effecting the transfer and posting of some senior officers with immediate effect.
According to the order, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh has been given charge of Secretary (Cabinet/ Forest and Environment/ Revenue) and Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Manipur. K Radhakumar Singh, IAS, Commissioner (IPR/ Revenue/ Works) has been designated as Commissioner (IPR/ Works).
Transfer
