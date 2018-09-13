Transporters protest

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Opposing the proposed base rate of the IOCL tender regarding appointment of new transporters for ferrying packed cylinders from LPG bottling plants to distribution points as well as showing solidarity to the protest by North East Packed LPG Transporters Association for reviewing the proposed base rate, the All Manipur Indane Distributors and Transporters Association staged a sit in protest in front of Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant today.

According to the transporters who took part in the protest, a total of 101 trucks regularly transport packed cylinders from IOCL Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant to various distribution points.

They explained that as the three year contract between the transporters and the IOCL will end in November this year, a tender process is currently underway for a five year contract.

However, instead of increasing the proposed base rate, it was decreased by Rs 3000, they claimed and added that the transporters organised the sit in protest against the illogical behaviour of the IOCL.

They further informed that a similar protest was launched by North East Packed LPG Transporters Association which has led to closing down of many gas bottling plants in the region since the past few days.

However, as the protest is only for today, it does not mean that Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant will be closed down, the transporters clarified but added that as most of the bottling pants in the North East region have closed, the effect may be felt in Manipur as well.