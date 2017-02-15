Transporters strike tough posture

IMPHAL, Feb 14: All Manipur Inter State Bus and Allied Transport Association has expressed disappointment with the present scenario of fuel shortage and distribution process in the State in light of the economic blockade imposed by the UNC.

Speaking to media persons at the association’s office at North AOC, its secretary M Bimol said that it is virtually impossible for the buses and the wingers plying inter State routes to wait in queues just for getting their meagre share of diesel because, more often than not, the owners of the said vehicles and the drivers of the vehicles are from different areas.

“The drivers have to wait in queues for getting fuel despite the fact that they have to drive through the whole night without getting any sleep in case of inter State bus or Wingers”, he said.

Expressing strong disappointment, he pointed out that all their written requests to the authorities concerned regarding allocating at least 3000 litres of diesel to the drivers have fallen on deaf ears.

Bimol urged the State Government and the authorities concerned to arrange adequate diesel for the inter State bus and Winger drivers adding that they have been operating by buying exorbitantly priced fuel from the black market which is not feasible in the long run.

He said, “All the services of the association will not stop even in the face of the economic blockade by the UNC. Even if Imphal Dimapur National Highway 39 is blocked, we will operate on the Imphal Jiribam National Highway 53.

“The association has no plan to stop its inter State bus and Winger services”, Bimol said urging the authorities concerned to supply the much needed fuel at the earliest.