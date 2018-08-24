TRAU announce selection of U-18 players

IMPHAL, Aug 23: The Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) has announced the selection of 37 players to represent TRAU FC for the forthcoming Youth I League Under-18. The players were selected based on their performance and as per the recommendations of the Selection Committee, said a statement of TRAU.

The names of the selected player include:

Goal Keeper – Dushanta, Salam Khurshid, L Robert, L Govin and Pratap

Striker – Ramchan, N Taothang, Reshab, N Sadananda, L Nanao, L Nongpoknganba and S Romeo

Defender – Ch Larshon, Th Thomas, Ng Nanao, I Rakesh, Peniel Shatshang, Chingkhei, I Aboy, M Sintakpa, L Bijen, O Chaothoi, M Prasanta, S Somorjit and S Bikash

Midfielder – A Suranjoy, Golmei Anao, Ng Pacha, S Phaomei, H Dinesh, M Manisana, Ph Roshan, Md Raj Shah, Kh Arun, N Nepoleon, Khagemba A and S Maichel

The Union further informed the selected players to report at TRAU building at Kwakeithel Bazar on August 24 between 10 am and 2 pm along with valid age proof certificates, CRS No (if any) and NOC from previous club in the company of their parents/guardians.