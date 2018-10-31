TRAU crush Assam Police Blues 5-0 to seal semifinal berth

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel cruised into the semi-final of the ongoing 65th Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy 2018 drubbing Assam Police Blues by 5-0 margin today.

Princewill Emeka who scored the lone winning goal in the pre-quarter final clash with Baarhoonkha FC continued his fine form today and went on to hit a hattrick and helped TRAU complete 5-0 rout of Assam Police Blues.

TRAU got off to a flying start with Ngangbam Naocha taking the honour to open up the goal account early in the 10th minute after few attempts. TRAU continued to take control of the game and it was 6 minutes latter that Azmir Chhetri doubled the lead to give the Assam side a tough time.

The situation of Assam Police Blues who were struggling hard got worsened when star of the day Princewill Emeka made a fine run and beat the keeper in the 45th minute to help TRAU go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Emeka shone in the second half and it was in the 60th minute that he hit his second before completing his hattrick in the 75th minute to give TRAU a convincing 5-0 lead. With Assam Police Blues unable to make an attack of note, the game ended 5-0 in favour of TRAU.

The semi-final match will be held on November 6.