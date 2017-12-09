IMPHAL, Dec 8 : The final match of MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2017 organised under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association will be played between TRAU, Kwakeithel and CYCLONE, Thangmeiband at 11 am of December 9 at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.
The cricket tournament began on March 19 with 20 teams divided into 4 groups.
The final match of the tournament will be presided by RK Imo, MLA Sagolband AC who is also the president of Manipur Cricket Association.
TRAU to face CYCLONE in final of Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy
IMPHAL, Dec 8 : The final match of MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2017 organised under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association will be played between TRAU, Kwakeithel and CYCLONE, Thangmeiband at 11 am of December 9 at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.