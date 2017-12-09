TRAU to face CYCLONE in final of Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : The final match of MCA Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2017 organised under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association will be played between TRAU, Kwakeithel and CYCLONE, Thangmeiband at 11 am of December 9 at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.

The cricket tournament began on March 19 with 20 teams divided into 4 groups.

The final match of the tournament will be presided by RK Imo, MLA Sagolband AC who is also the president of Manipur Cricket Association.