TRAU FC kick off Second Division League on winning note

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13 : TRAU FC started their second season of the 2nd Division League with a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC (Reserves) in a Group C preliminary round clash at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur today.

TRAU FC and Jamshedpur FC began the game cautiously to settle the first half goalless but Princewill Emeka’s 46th minute goal helped the local team earn all three points today.

Vishal Das (38′), Vijay Kumar (63′) and Billu Teli (76′) of Jamshedpur FC were yellow carded in this match.

TRAU FC will face ATK in the next clash on January 17.