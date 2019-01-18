TRAU FC register second win in Hero 2nd Division League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 17 : TRAU-FC has defeated ATK (R) 3-2 to register its 2nd win in the Hero 2nd Division League 2018-19.

In the evenly contested match, TRAU’s captain Princewill Emeka opened the account in the 4th minute of the match and ATK (R) equalised the goal in the 8th minute.

Another goal for TRAU was scored by Ng Naocha in the dying second of the first half to lead the game again 2-1 but it did not last long as ATK (R) scored the equaliser again in the 63rd minute to level the score at 2-2.

The winning goal for TRAU was scored by Princewill in the 77th minute to hand his team 3-2 victory over ATK (R).