TRAU gear up for Second Division League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : Tiddim Raud Athletic Union, the second team from Manipur to take part in the Second Division League 2018 are all set to open its campaign against Jamshedpur FC on March 20. A blessing ceremony for the team was held at Hotel Sangai Continental and jerseys for the team were handed over to the club authorities on the occasion.

The blessing ceremony and jersey distribution programme was attended by Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Laishram Ibomcha, president TRAU, Sapam Nishikanta, proprietor, The Sangai Express, Huidrom Vikram Singh, proprietor, HVS Material and Construction Private Limited, L Bhagaton Singh, vice president, TRAU, L Mohendro, Chairman, COHSEM, P Renedy, former international footballer and T Phulen, secretary, TRAU as distinguished guests. The office bearers of TRAU, former members and other sympathisers were also present in the blessing ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, the Health Minister stated his firm belief that TRAU will surely perform their best in the ensuing Second Division League organised under the supervision of All India Football Federation.

He urged all to continue with the level set by the forerunners of this prestigious club.

He also promised for all sorts of possible helps from his end on the occasion. Naming Moirangthem Meino Singh as the advisor to the captain, the chief guest named Konsam Phalguni as team captain.

A total of 18 teams clubbed into three groups are participating in this league tournament and TRAU FC are clustered in Group C along with Langsning FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bengaluru FC (reserves), Jamshedpur FC (reserves), Jamshedpur Football Club and Chennaiyin FC (reserves).

The team will be led by Laishram Ibomcha Singh who is also president of TRAU as manager and Leimapokpam Nandakumar as head coach. The other team officials include Karam Romeo Singh (team Doctor), Th Subhaschandra (Assistant team manager), Khumanthem Surmani Singh (Assistant coach) and Yambem Heelane Singh (Physiotherapist).

The players which will feature in the team are: Moirangthem Meino Singh, Ngathem Prem Singh, Moirangthem Deepak Singh, Ningthoujam Momocha Singh, Ch Kumar Singh, Md Tajuddin, Khangembam Shitaljit Singh, Soraisam Dinesh, Soraisam Sandeep Singh, A Herojit Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Laishram Milan Singh, T Nelson Kom, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Olariche Princewell Emeka, Sharangthem Rabindra Meitei, Reishangmei Vashum, Christoppe Jonette, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, L Prem Singh, Daniel L Hmar, Nandeibam Boreesh Singh, Takhellambam Malemnganba Meitei, Lunkhominlenmang Jedidi Haokip, H Naocha and Thiyam Chingkheinganba.