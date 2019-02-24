TRAU go down 0-2 to Chhinga Veng FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) suffered a 2-0 loss to Chhinga Veng FC in a home tie of the ongoing Second Division League here at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

First half goals from Thasiama and Lalliansanga helped Chhinga Veng FC to earn all three points and went on top of Group C.

Chhinga Veng had the most of the possession and it was in the 6th minute that Thasiama found the opener before Lalliansanga doubled the lead in the 39th minute.

Chhinga Veng FC, Mizoram held on to their lead till the final whistle although TRAU had some scoring chances in the second half.