TRAU lift title of 9th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial football tourney

IMPHAL, Feb 21

The 9th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial football tournament 2018-19 organized by GC CRPF, Langjing since February 15 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal in the memory of “SON OF SOIL” Shaheed Manoranjan Singh who made supreme sacrifice for the cause of Mother Land, concluded today with TRAU lifting the title trophy after a 2-0 win over UKB, Churachandpur.

The final match of the tournament was graced by Sh Mohinder Kumar, DIGP (Adm), Manipur & Nagaland Sector CRPF as chief guest.

The winning team of the tournament, TRAU were feted with Rs 1,00,000 and a beautiful trophy while runners up UKB got Rs 75,000 and a trophy.

The best goal keeper of the tournament, Mithun Samanto of TRAU; best player, H Robinson Khonsai of UKB; the highest goal scorer, Ng Naocha Singh of TRAU and man of the match S Meiraba Singh of TRAU were also feted with Rs 5,000 each.

Sh Lokendra Singh, DIG, GC CRPF, Imphal; Sh P K Singh DIG, M&N Sector CRPF; Sh H K Kanujia, DIGP Range CRPF Imphal; the mother of the Shaheed Manoranjan Singh & other family members; CRPF officers & Personnel, local public of the area & supporters of both teams also witnessed the final match & closing ceremony as stated by Sh Lal Chand Yadav, Commandant-143 Bn cum-vice president of Organizing Committee of the tournament.