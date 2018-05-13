TRAU ready for last group stage tie: manager

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12 : In form Tiddim Road Athletic Union are very much ready for the last group stage tie of the ongoing Second Division League 2018 being organised by All India Football Federation, said the manager of the team, Laishram Ibomcha Singh in a media interaction programme held at Khuman Lampak ahead of tomorrow’s match against Langsning FC today.

Ibomcha also invited all football lovers of the State to cheer for the local team. He also said that everyone will be given free passage for tomorrow’s match at Khuman Lampak which will start at 2.30 pm.

It may be mentioned that TRAU secured a 1-0 win against Langsning FC at their home ground at Shillong despite the unfavourable climatic condition. With home support, TRAU will be looking for a positive finish in the group stage, the manager added.

Langsning FC on the other hand also assured that they will be giving their best in tomorrow’s tie as all the key players are well and fine and are looking for a good show tomorrow. The Shillong side are currently third in the Group C league table and tomorrow’s win could propel them into the knock out stage if Bengaluru FC who are currently in the second place with 17 points lose in their last match.