TRAU release list of provisional U-18 players

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21 : Tidddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel has released a list of provisionally selected U-18 players who will represent TRAU in the forthcoming Youth I-League.

The names of the players selected on the basis of their performances and on the recommendation of the selection committee are as follows:

Goalkeepers : Moirangthem Surajkanta, Hemba, Robert, Dushanta, Salam Khurshid, Th Jimbo and Pratap;

Defenders : Rakesh (LWB), Ng Nanao (C), S Somorjit (C), Amarjit (RWB), Ch Larshom (C), S Bikash (C), M Leishangba (LWB), L Aboy (LWB), Chingkhei (RWB), Lamnganba (C), Homendro (C), Binul (C), Sintakpa (RWB), O Chaothoi (LWB), Akaba (C), P Nawaz (RWB), Abijit (C), Bijen (LWB), Thomas (C), Chingkhei (C), W Chandrakanta Singh (RWB), Nongmaithem Sobhachandra Singh (RWB), Peinel Shatsang (LWB) and Yaoreipei Lunghar (FB);

Midfielders : Arun (C), Md Roshan (C), L Santosh (RWH), Kh Lucky (LWH), Jamchinlen (LWH), A Biren (RWH), Mamsana (C), N Nepoleon (LWH), Radhakanta (C), Tipu (C), Anao Golmei (RWH), Lansengam (C), S Shubasha (C), Sital (C), Ph Roshan (RWH), Ng Pacha (C), S Michael (C), Suranjoy (LWH), Khagemba (C), O Asish (C), Kapil (RWH), Dinesh (C), Anandakumar (C), Hemba (RWH), Md Roshan (LWH), S Phaomei (C), Ph Sunil Singh (MF), Khomdram Bisonath Singh (MF) and Sapam Kumarson (MF); and

Strikers: Washinual, Nongpokngamba, Reshab, Gongou, N George, Giftson, Ramchan, Sadananda, N Taothang, Edition Th, L Nanao, Poireiton, S Deben, Romeo and James.

A press statement issued by TRAU informed all the selected players to report at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak by 9 am of August 23 for final selection along with full kits and respective certificates viz, DOB, CRS Number (if any) and NOC from previous club (can be submitted after selection).