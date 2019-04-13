TRAU start Hero Junior League campaign with 4-2 win against FC Imphal City

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : TRAU, Kwakeithel took off their Hero Junior League 2018-19 Imphal Zone campaign with a 4-2 win against FC Imphal City today at Football Turf Ground Khuman Lampak. Earlier in the opening match of the zonal event organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation, NEROCA (North Eastern Re Organising Cultural Association) and BMSC (Birachandra Memorial Sporting Club) played out a goalless draw.

The opening match of the double legged league tournament was played between NEROCA (hosts) and BMSC (visiting). It was a very close competition and both the sides had plenty of scoring chances squandered leading them to share the spoils at the end.

Meanwhile in the second match of the league tournament, TRAU proved their superiority against home team FC Imphal City dominating both the possession and scoring chances. Yumnam Monis opened up the scoring account for TRAU in the 22nd minute of the match but BMSC’s Alex Longjam cancelled out the lead in the 38th minute to give his team some hope.

The parity however did not last long as Mahesh Singh Yumnam converted a penalty kick in the 42nd minute and helped TRAU take a 2-1 lead in the first half.

The second half was all about TRAU trying to heap more misery upon their rval team with crisp passages and regular attempts to stretch the defence line and it was in the 49th minute that Mahesh Singh fired in to complete his brace and extend his team’s lead to 3-1.

FC Imphal City held their fort after well after conceding the third goal for a considerable portion of the second half but Y Warish of TRAU managed to sneak through in the 87th minute to slot home the fourth goal for his team.

FC Imphal City pulled back a goal during the additional time (90+5) through substitute Seram Pradipkumar, off a penalty kick to make it 2-4 at the end.

NEROCA will host TRAU in the next match on April 16 at 10 am while BMSC will host FC Imphal City at 2.30 pm the same day.