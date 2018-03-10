IMPHAL, Mar 9: In view of the rising incidence of accidents on National Highways, the Health Department would set up five emergency and trauma care centres at five different points.

Speaking to media persons today in the course of the series of press conferences being organised by DIPR at their Moirangkhom complex, Additional Director (Health) Dr Manikanta said that the State Government submitted a proposal to the Centre to open nine trauma centres in the State under the 12th Five Year Plan. While the Centre has approved establishment of five trauma centres, the State Government has been lobbying with the Central Government for establishment of four other such centres, Dr Manikanta said. The five trauma centres approved so far would be opened at Senapati district hospital, Thoubal district hospital, Bishnupur district hospital, Churachandpur district hospital and Chandel district hospital.

In the meantime, 10 ambulances equipped with advanced life support system have been procured so as to bring accident victims to trauma centres within one hour after the accident, said the Additional Director.

All petroleum products are transported along National Highways and there are fair chances of fire accidents and burn injuries. As such, the State Government has been asking the Central Government to open a burn centre in the State.

In the meantime, five mortuary vans have been purchased which can transport dead bodies from remote and far off places without letting them decompose.

Due process has been completed for purchasing 18 ventilators which would be installed at district hospitals and Community Health Centres. Moreover, an amount of Rs 20 crore has been earmarked in the State budget for effective implementation of the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang, Dr Manikanta said.

With a view to achieve the doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000, MBBS seats in JNIMS have been raised from 100 to 150. In line with the Government of India’s target of completely eradicating TB from the country by 2022, the State Government has already opened a State TB Cell and a door to door survey has been going on.

The Government has also been working to raise the in-patient capacity of all district hospitals including Moreh hospital to 100 beds each.

While 17 CHCs have been functioning to their full potential, 65 PHCs, out of 85, have been made operational round the clock. However, the same facility is no longer available at four/five PHCs due to shortage of doctors, Dr Manikanta added. Another Additional Director Dr H Ranjit and Joint Director Dr Manihar were also present at the press meet.