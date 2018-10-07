TRCCPM appeals

IMPHAL, Oct 6

The Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak Chabuan Phuam Manipur (TRCCPM) is organising 1st Youth Conference of TRC (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland) at Ragailong Zeliangrong (Kabui) village Imphal. It has appealed all civil society organisations not to call any bandh or strike from October 12 to 14.

The purpose of the conference is to preserve, promote and propagate the indigenous religion of Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak (TRC) and to rekindle its cultural values, said a statement of president TRCCPM Lungaithao Pamei and sought co-operation and support of the people of the State.