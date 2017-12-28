Treasuries to go online

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Online services would be launched at all the 18 Treasury offices of the State Finance Department and they would be inter-connected from January 31 next year, informed a source.

Once the online services are launched, monthly salaries of State Government employees would be paid online, a facility already enjoyed by employees working in Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

The new arrangement would also facilitate the Imphal Treasury office to monitor amounts drawn by different treasury offices.

On the other hand, Public Finance Management System would be launched in the State from March 31 next year and Direct Benefit Transfer would be applied while releasing any amount to beneficiaries, informed the source. Under the new system, all funds sanctioned by the Centre to the State would reach State accounts through e-transfer, added the source.